Michael Charles Wennemer

AIKEN - Michael Charles Wennemer, age 71, died Monday, April 8, 2019 at Augusta University Medical Center.

Michael was born July 2, 1947 in Hammonton, New Jersey to the late Bernard and Kathryn Wennemer. He served in the US Air Force Reserve and received his bachelor's degree from LaSalle University. He retired as Director of Sales at Reynold's Packaging. Michael had made Aiken, SC his home for the past four years, having previously lived in Southport, NC. He enjoyed golfing and had a great sense of humor. He was a licensed private pilot and enjoyed flying airplanes. He also loved spending time with his grandson and family and traveling to the beach during the summer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Theresa Wennemer; and his step-mother, Florence Wennemer.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 49 years, Mary Ann Wennemer; a daughter, Laura Wennemer of Raleigh, NC; a son, David Wennemer (Kim) of Ft. Mill, SC; a grandson, Dylan Wennemer; a sister, Mary Fagnani (Rick) of NJ; a brother, Bernard Wennemer (Linda) of NJ; an aunt, Elaine Zarycranski of NJ; nephews, Mark, Robert, Joseph, Michael, Joseph, Cameron, and Cadon; a niece, Anne; step-sisters, Doris Corallino and Diane Sperry; and step-nieces, Alyson and Sonya.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Woodside Plantation Country Club at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to The SPCA Albrecht Center of Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Rd., Aiken, SC 29801 or Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University, 1411 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30912.

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

