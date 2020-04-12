Home

Warrenville - Mr. Michael David Busch, 68, of Warrenville, SC, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Born in Augusta, GA and a resident of Aiken County, SC, most of his life, he was a son of the late Harry Albert and Myrtle Flanders Busch.
He retired from SRS where he was a Lab Technician. He was of the Baptist faith. David enjoyed riding his Harley, watching TV, cooking, going to the beach and let us not forget, trips to Disney.
In addition to his parents, family members include a son and his wife, Taylor and Katherine Busch, siblings and their spouses, Sherry and Link Atkinson and Marcia and Chuck Williamson and a grandson, Cameron Busch.
In accordance with David's wishes, no service will be held.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 12 to Apr. 22, 2020
