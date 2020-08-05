Mr. Michael Forest Storey, 40, of Graniteville, SC, beloved husband of Brittany Marie Davis Storey, entered into rest on Sunday, August 2, 2020, from injures received in an ATV accident.
Born in and a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC and a graduate of Midland Valley High School, he was a son of Forest and Connie Laird Storey. He was an Electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local #1579 and was working at Plant Vogtle where he was also a Safety Instructor. Michael was an avid DAWG fan, was known as being a jokester and enjoyed hunting, fishing and going on cruises. More than anything however, he enjoyed being with his daughters, Brianna and Isabella Storey, who were his world. His girls did no wrong in his eyes and he did no wrong in theirs. WB Storey was raised to the sublime degree of a Master Mason in Sheppard Lodge #329 A.F.M. and was a member of Kadosh Lodge #181 A.F.M. where he had previously served as Worshipful Master.
In addition to his wife, parents and daughters, family members include his grandmother, Margie Bush, Graniteville, SC; siblings and their spouses, Carl and Heather Storey and Tracy and Jennifer Storey, all of Warrenville, SC; mother-in-law, Pamela Durst and her husband, Chris, Warrenville, SC and father-in-law, Roy Davis and his wife, Glenda, Edgefield, SC and a sister-in-law, Samantha Melton and her husband, Eric, Graniteville, SC.
The family will greet friends on Thursday, August 6, 2020, beginning at 11 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastor Dave Goldman will officiate. Interment, with Masonic Rites accorded by the brethren of Kadosh Lode #181 A.F.M, will follow in the Historic Graniteville Cemetery, Graniteville, SC. Pallbearers will be Roy Davis, Eric Melton, Chris Durst, Chris Storey, Austin Storey and Mickey Murphey.
Due to the current pandemic and out of respect for others, the family has asked that masks be worn and social distancing be observed.
Because of his love for children and freemasonry, the family has asked that memorials be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
. (www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org
)
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com
to share memories of Michael and leave a message of condolence for the family.