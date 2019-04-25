Michael Gregory Mandel
AIKEN - Michael Gregory Mandel, 48, beloved husband of Michelle Bowers Mandel died Monday, April 22, 2019 surrounded by family after a courageous battle with Sarcoma.
He was a native of Ridgefield, CT, and grew up in Aiken, SC. Michael graduated from South Aiken High School and Aiken Technical College. He was one of the original employees at the Bridgestone Plant in Graniteville, SC. Michael enjoyed spending time with family and friends; playing golf, barbecuing, watching football and target shooting. Most importantly Michael loved family vacations at the beach, attending his sons sporting events and woodworking.
Survivors, in addition to his wife Michelle, include two sons, Nicholas Charles Mandel and Nathan Michael Mandel; his parents, George and Mary Ann Vaillancourt Mandel, Aiken; his sister, Lori Wheeler (Jeff), Atlanta, GA; his brother, James Andrew Mandel (Lorri), Greenville, SC; nephew, Tyler Farrer, Aiken; nieces, Caitlin and Jessica Wheeler, Atlanta, GA; cousins, Bill and Joyce Ference, Westport, CT; mother-in-law, Pamela Chavis (Marvin), Wagener, SC; sister-in-law, Heather Farrer (Dale), Aiken; grandparents-in-law, Charles and Dorothy Cagle, Aiken; best friend, Chad Vickers, Atlanta, GA. and other Aunts, Uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends Friday evening, April 26th from 5 until 8 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home with a Funeral Liturgy at 7 o'clock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Sarcoma Foundation of America (curesarcoma.org).
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC Visit the online guestbook at www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 25, 2019