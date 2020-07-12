Michael Joseph Lynch
AIKEN - Michael Joseph Lynch, 63, passed away Monday, July 6 at Augusta University Medical Center.
Myke, as he preferred to be called, was born October 4th, 1956. Myke attended Auburn University before joining Circuit City in the emerging new world of electronic retail sales and merchandising and remained loyal to Circuit City for over 25 years. A former resident of Richmond, VA, he most recently worked in Columbia, SC for JJE Capital while residing in Aiken, SC which he lovingly referred to as "our little Aiken."
Myke was the kind of person the world needs more of. He was the first one there if anyone needed a hand or an ear to listen. He was the ultimate optimist, ultimate problem solver, always upbeat and enthusiastic. He was passionate about everything he loved; family, friends, work. Generous, loving, hard-working and engaging - husband, father, brother-in-law, friend, neighbor, and mentor, Myke will be missed immensely by his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Caren C. Lynch; daughter, Mandy Lynch of Aiken, SC; his beloved Jack Russell, Chaps; his grand-dogs, Digby and Frannie and his grand-horse, Fargo.
Because he loved nothing more than to get together with people he cherished to share stories and time together, a Celebratory Service, the way Myke would have liked, will be announced and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association
or The American Diabetes Association.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
