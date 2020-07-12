1/1
Michael Joseph Lynch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Joseph Lynch
AIKEN - Michael Joseph Lynch, 63, passed away Monday, July 6 at Augusta University Medical Center.
Myke, as he preferred to be called, was born October 4th, 1956. Myke attended Auburn University before joining Circuit City in the emerging new world of electronic retail sales and merchandising and remained loyal to Circuit City for over 25 years. A former resident of Richmond, VA, he most recently worked in Columbia, SC for JJE Capital while residing in Aiken, SC which he lovingly referred to as "our little Aiken."
Myke was the kind of person the world needs more of. He was the first one there if anyone needed a hand or an ear to listen. He was the ultimate optimist, ultimate problem solver, always upbeat and enthusiastic. He was passionate about everything he loved; family, friends, work. Generous, loving, hard-working and engaging - husband, father, brother-in-law, friend, neighbor, and mentor, Myke will be missed immensely by his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Caren C. Lynch; daughter, Mandy Lynch of Aiken, SC; his beloved Jack Russell, Chaps; his grand-dogs, Digby and Frannie and his grand-horse, Fargo.
Because he loved nothing more than to get together with people he cherished to share stories and time together, a Celebratory Service, the way Myke would have liked, will be announced and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association or The American Diabetes Association.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be
left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 12 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved