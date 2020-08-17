1/1
Michael Kaminsky Jr.
1927 - 2020
AIKEN - Michael Kaminsky Jr., age 93, died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at University Hospital following a brief illness.
Mr. Kaminsky was born April 24, 1927 in Carnegie, PA to the late Michael Kaminsky Sr. and the late Christine Pruss Kaminsky. He loved education and was the only student at his school to receive a full scholarship and the first in his family to attend college. He wanted to become a doctor, but the scholarship was for engineering. He completed his Bachelor's degree in two years at The University of Pittsburgh. Mr. Kaminsky had a career in Manufacturing and Engineering and prior to his retirement, was the Vice President of National Semiconductor. He was an avid golfer and loved his miniature schnauzers and sports. He was a very meticulous, intelligent, and independent man.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia Trainor Kaminsky; and a brother, Alec Kaminsky.
Survivors include two daughters, Michele Dinkel (Howard), Annapolis, MD and Kathy Buchanan (Todd), Wayzata, MN; and two grandsons, Michael and Matthew Buchanan.
Services will be held under the direction of Smith & Heald Funeral Home with interment in Riverside Cemetery, Milford, NH.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of local arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com


Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 17 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
