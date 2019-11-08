Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Leugers. View Sign Service Information George Funeral Home & Cremation Center 211 Park Avenue, SW Aiken , SC 29801 (803)-649-6234 Send Flowers Obituary

Aiken - On Wednesday, November 6, 2019, Michael (Mike) D. Leugers, loving husband and father, passed away quietly at home with his wife of 57 years by his side.

Mike was born in Hamilton, OH on January 28, 1940. He earned his BS from Springfield College and Master's Degree from Westfield State University. He was a Program Director with the YMCA of Westfield, MA for 13 years, then moved to Cape Cod where he was a Guidance Counselor for 34 years at the Nauset Middle School, Orleans, MA. Mike was an avid golfer and served on the Golf Commission of Cranberry Valley Golf Course, Harwich MA. He served as President of the Great Sand Lakes Homeowners Association where he enjoyed sailing and fishing especially with his grandson, Rory. He took great joy in playing guitar with his band, or entertaining family and friends. He also coached basketball and baseball, and served as a Lay Eucharistic Minister at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Orleans, MA. Since retiring to Aiken, SC he became a member of St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church. He enjoyed an involvement with Hook a Kid on Golf, his breakfast group and lunch group.

Michael was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Tabitha Young Leugers. He is survived by loving wife, Marilyn Leugers; daughter, Heidi Leugers and son-in-law, Jonathon Powell of Portland, OR; daughter, Holly Leugers of Salem, MA; grandson, Rory O'Neil of Newton, MA; and sister, Suellen Leugers of Newmarket, NH.

A memorial service will be held at a future date at the Church of The Holy Spirit, Orleans, MA.

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

