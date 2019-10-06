Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Rawstorne Caroe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Rawstorne Caroe

WASHINGTON, CT - Michael Rawstorne Caroe passed away at home on Friday, September 27, 2019. He was the husband of the late Mildred Durand Caroe. Michael was born November 29, 1924 in Manchester, England, son of the late Sir Olaf and Lady Caroe. Michael was a graduate of Eton College and Trinity College, University of Oxford. He attended the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst and was commissioned into the 15th/19th The Kings Royal Hussars. Michael saw action during World War Two in Germany as well as Holland during Operation Market Garden where he commanded a troop of Cromwell and Challenger tanks and was eventually wounded and evacuated back to England for recovery.

Michael is survived by his children, Shelley, Timothy and his wife Kay of Woodbury, CT; and Mimi and her husband Bill of Aiken, SC; six grandchildren, Andrew Caroe of Atlanta, GA, Timothy Caroe of Charleston, SC, Catherine Caroe of Charleston, SC, Brooke Inman, Mimi Inman, and William Inman, all of Aiken, SC. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

After the war Michael was a secretary for the British Ambassador to Russia then migrated to the US where he became a devoted teacher. His career spanned many decades and included positions at Brooks School, North Andover, MA; St. Bernards School, New York City; Short Hills Country Day School, Short Hills, New Jersey; Wykeham Rise School, Washington, CT; and St. Margarets-McTernan School/ Chase Collegiate School, Waterbury, CT. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to The Tibet Fund, 241 East 32nd Street, New York, NY 10016; The Washington Ambulance Association, PO Box 294, Washington Depot, CT, 06794; or The Washington Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 244, Washington Depot, CT 06794. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. To leave an online condolence please visit

