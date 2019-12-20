Home

Napier Funeral Home
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
Michael Ray McDonald

Michael Ray McDonald Obituary
Michael Ray McDonald
Monetta - Mr. Michael Ray McDonald, age 54, entered into rest on Wednesday December 18th, 2019. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Friday December 20th, 2019 at 3pm at the New Holland Pentecostal Holiness Church in New Holland, SC with Pastor Virgil Parsons officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with these arrangements. You may sign the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 25, 2019
