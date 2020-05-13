Michael Scott Fischbach
North Augusta - Michael Scott Fischbach, age 63, entered into rest Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Michael was born August 23, 1956 in Elgin, IL to Shirley Fischbach and the late Elmer Fischbach. He was a veteran of the US Army and had made the local area his home since 2009.
Survivors in addition to his mother, Shirley, include; a sister, Debra Foutch (Kevin), Aiken, SC; a brother, Bradley Fischbach (Jennifer), of Illinois; and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service, with social distancing, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 14, 2020 in The George Funeral Chapel. The Rev. John Engwall will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later date in Lake Street Memorial Park, Elgin, IL.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be
left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 13 to May 20, 2020.