Michael Wyatt
Warrenville - Mr. Michael Dennis Wyatt, 56, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020.
Michael was born in Aiken, a son of the late Dennis and Idell Bridges Wyatt. He was a lifelong resident of Aiken County.
He is survived by his son, Jon (Stacy) Wyatt, Warrenville; a daughter, Michelle D. Wyatt, Bluffton, SC; grandchildren, Willow Wyatt and Silas Wyatt.
A private graveside service will be held later this week.
