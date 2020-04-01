Home

Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
924 Hayne Ave.
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 642-3456
Michael Wyatt


1964 - 2020
Michael Wyatt Obituary
Michael Wyatt
Warrenville - Mr. Michael Dennis Wyatt, 56, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020.
Michael was born in Aiken, a son of the late Dennis and Idell Bridges Wyatt. He was a lifelong resident of Aiken County.
He is survived by his son, Jon (Stacy) Wyatt, Warrenville; a daughter, Michelle D. Wyatt, Bluffton, SC; grandchildren, Willow Wyatt and Silas Wyatt.
A private graveside service will be held later this week.
Michael's online guest book may be signed at www.shellhousefuneralhome.com
SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC.,
924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 1 to Apr. 8, 2020
