Warrenville - Mrs. Micheal Fox "Mickey" Golden, 76, of Warrenville, SC, entered into rest peacefully, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in the comfort of her home.

Born in Graniteville, SC and a lifelong area resident, she was a daughter of the late Walter B. "Bo" and June Beard Fox. She graduated from Leavelle-McCampbell High School in 1961 and was a member of the Alumni Association. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church for many years and had formerly served as President of the Augusta Property Management Association for many years. Mickey was an avid Keith Urban fan, Elvis fan and enjoyed antiquing and taking cruises.

In addition to her parents, family members include her children, Cristie Shuford and her husband, Steve and Jill Golden, all of Aiken, SC; siblings, Cathy Twilley, Warrenville, SC and Tim Fox and his wife, Natalie, Graniteville, SC; granddaughters, Summer, Stephanie and Shannon Shuford and nephews and nieces and their spouses, Ben and Ebonn Twilley, Stewart and Alison Twilley, Aiden Fox and Blake Twilley.

The family will greet friends on Thursday, March 14, 2019, beginning at 3 o'clock at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Graniteville, SC. A memorial service will follow at 4 o'clock. The Reverend Doug Puckett will officiate.

The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church.

www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family. Funeral Home Hatcher Funeral Home

3464 Jefferson Davis Highway

Graniteville , SC 29829

