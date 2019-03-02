Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Micheal "Mike" Jones Jr.. View Sign

Micheal Jones, Jr. ""Mike""Aiken - Mr. Michael Alan "Mike" Jones, Jr., 53, of Aiken, SC, beloved husband of twenty-six years to Mrs. Melissa Dawn "Missy" Johnson Jones, entered into rest suddenly on Thursday, February 28, 2019.Born in Aurora, CO, a son of Michael Alan, Sr. and Terry Jackson Jones, he had been a resident of Aiken County, SC, most of his life. He proudly and with honor served his country in the United States Army . Mike was a man of many talents. He was currently employed a MTU, was a Master Certified ASE Ford Mechanic and also had a degree in Surgical Technology. Mike was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church, was an Eagle Scout and made straight A's during his school years. A friend of Bill W., he was a member of the Aiken Central Group and was an avid Grateful Dead fan.In addition to his wife and parents, family members include his children, Setler Michael Jones and his wife, Trissa, Gladen Durell Jones and Skyla Dawn Jones, all of Aiken, SC; siblings and their spouses, Erin and Eddie Bentley and Callie and Allan Bell, all of Aiken, SC and grandchildren, Kaylee Michelle and Zillian Lynn Jones.The family will greet friends on Sunday, March 3, 2019, from 6 until 8 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 2 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastor Tim Nardi will officiate. Interment, with Veterans Honors accorded by a United States Army Honor Guard, will follow in the Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, Aiken, SC. Pallbearers will be brother-in-law's, Eddie Bentley and Allan Bell and nephews, Austin, Noah and Eli Bentley and Lucas Bell.If so desired, memorials may be made to Good Hope Baptist Church or the .Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family. Funeral Home Hatcher Funeral Home

