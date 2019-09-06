Micheal S. Blackwell
AIKEN - Micheal S. Blackwell, 57, of Aiken, SC passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. He was born on July 17, 1962 to Wanda Kay Autwell and the late "Mickey" Blackwell in Spartanburg, SC.
He leaves behind, his loving wife, Bethany Kays Blackwell, one son, Dean (Amanda) Kays, his mother Wanda Kay Autwell, sisters, Tonya (Dean) Mundy, Christy (Kevin) Apple; brothers Bobby, Shane (Wendy) and Shannon Autwell. Seven grandchildren; Blake Richardson, Frank Stuart Jr., Allen, Lucas and Alex Kays, Billy and Makenzie Casto; one great-grandson, Blake Jr. Many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers you can make donations to Ronald McDonald House.
Services are private.
