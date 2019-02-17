Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Arlee Knight. View Sign

AIKEN - Mildred Arlee (Fisher) Knight was born July 30, 1925, in Clarence, Iowa, the sixth child of Joseph Lawrence Fisher and Katherina Dorothea (Christophersen) Fisher. She passed away on February 11, 2019, at age 93, in Aiken, South Carolina. She will be buried in Duncan, Oklahoma.

Her father, Joe Fisher, owned and conducted the Joe Fisher Orchestra during the 1930's and early 1940's, and was well known musically in the upper Midwest, particularly in Iowa. He recorded a number of records for the RCA and Decca labels, and had a weekly radio show in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. On this show, Mildred and her only surviving sibling, Marion, sang and tap danced, and each played several musical instruments, Mildred playing cello, trumpet, violin, and piano.

In later years, Mildred sang in various church choirs, and was an active member of the Salina, Kansas, Sweet Adelines chorus and quartet, serving as its president for several terms. The Sweet Adelines chorus and quartet competed in several national competitions.

She and her husband, Roy Earl "Jack" Knight retired to Duncan, Oklahoma in 1980, where they built an underground house east of town, and they lived there for eight years before Jack's untimely death. She then moved to Aiken, South Carolina, to be near her son and his wife.

She is survived by her son, James, and his wife, Karin, two grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

