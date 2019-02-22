Mildred Baris
AIKEN - Mildred Baris passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 19, 2019.
Mrs. Baris was born to the late Alfred DiFancesco and Diana Sicurella in Macon, GA. She was a graduate of Northeastern University in Boston, MA where she earned an Associate's degree. Mrs. Baris spent her life as a librarian surrounded by the joy of books. Mrs.Baris was a communicant of St. Mary's Help of Christian Catholic Church and a resident of Aiken, SC for the past twenty years.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Baris was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Baris, in 2016; and three sisters, Lorriane DiFrancisco, Josephine DiFrancisco and Mary D'Allesano; and her sister-in-law, Adia Cifferi.
She is survived by two sons, Stephen Baris (Karen Jeanne), Aiken, SC and Michael Baris (Sharon) Only, MD; three grandchildren, Christopher Baris (Melody Hydon-Baris), Michelle Baris, and Andrew Baris; three great-grandchildren, Reza, Kortez, and Tesla.
A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM Monday, February 25, 2019 at the old historic St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Park Ave., with Father Raymond Flores as celebrant. Final prayers and commendation will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 22, 2019