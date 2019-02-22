Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Baris. View Sign

Mildred Baris

AIKEN - Mildred Baris passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

Mrs. Baris was born to the late Alfred DiFancesco and Diana Sicurella in Macon, GA. She was a graduate of Northeastern University in Boston, MA where she earned an Associate's degree. Mrs. Baris spent her life as a librarian surrounded by the joy of books. Mrs.Baris was a communicant of St. Mary's Help of Christian Catholic Church and a resident of Aiken, SC for the past twenty years.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Baris was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Baris, in 2016; and three sisters, Lorriane DiFrancisco, Josephine DiFrancisco and Mary D'Allesano; and her sister-in-law, Adia Cifferi.

She is survived by two sons, Stephen Baris (Karen Jeanne), Aiken, SC and Michael Baris (Sharon) Only, MD; three grandchildren, Christopher Baris (Melody Hydon-Baris), Michelle Baris, and Andrew Baris; three great-grandchildren, Reza, Kortez, and Tesla.

A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM Monday, February 25, 2019 at the old historic St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Park Ave., with Father Raymond Flores as celebrant. Final prayers and commendation will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy for the Baris family may be left by visiting



Mildred BarisAIKEN - Mildred Baris passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 19, 2019.Mrs. Baris was born to the late Alfred DiFancesco and Diana Sicurella in Macon, GA. She was a graduate of Northeastern University in Boston, MA where she earned an Associate's degree. Mrs. Baris spent her life as a librarian surrounded by the joy of books. Mrs.Baris was a communicant of St. Mary's Help of Christian Catholic Church and a resident of Aiken, SC for the past twenty years.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Baris was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Baris, in 2016; and three sisters, Lorriane DiFrancisco, Josephine DiFrancisco and Mary D'Allesano; and her sister-in-law, Adia Cifferi.She is survived by two sons, Stephen Baris (Karen Jeanne), Aiken, SC and Michael Baris (Sharon) Only, MD; three grandchildren, Christopher Baris (Melody Hydon-Baris), Michelle Baris, and Andrew Baris; three great-grandchildren, Reza, Kortez, and Tesla.A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM Monday, February 25, 2019 at the old historic St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Park Ave., with Father Raymond Flores as celebrant. Final prayers and commendation will follow in Calvary Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.Expressions of sympathy for the Baris family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com Funeral Home George Funeral Home & Cremation Center

211 Park Avenue, SW

Aiken , SC 29801

(803) 220-0728 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.