Mildred Brooks
Graniteville - Ms. Mildred "Boot" Brewer Brooks, age 91 of Graniteville, S.C., wife of the late Elvin"Buck" Brooks and daughter of the late James Melvin Brewer and the late Gladys Harden Brewer, entered into eternal rest at Aiken Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
She is survived by her sons, Rudy Brooks and James E. Brooks; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was born in and was a lifelong resident of Graniteville, S.C. She retired from the Hickman Division of Graniteville Co. as a Cloth Grader. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Graniteville. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved her family and many friends with all her heart. She shall be greatly missed by her family and all whose lives she touched during the 91 years that god granted her on this earth. Death cannot destroy precious memories, and she shall live on forever in the hearts of her family and many friends. Earth's loss is truly Heaven's gain.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home this Friday evening, February 21st from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. A graveside service, celebrating her life and homegoing, will be held at the Graniteville Cemetery on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 3:00 PM with Rev. Steve Gillette officiating. Chris Brooks, Steve Hicks, Sal Vega, Dennis Padgett, Ray Johnson and Bobby Whittle will serve as Pallbearers. Family and friends are asked to meet at the graveside by 2:45 PM the day of the service.
Napier Funeral Home Inc., 315 Main St., Graniteville, S.C. 29829, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. You can sign the online guest register at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 22 to Mar. 4, 2020