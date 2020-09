Mildred ChandlerSalley - Mildred "Mill" Abney Chandler, daughter of the late Frankie Abney Sr. and the Late Bertha Quattlebaum Abney, was born on July 24, 1942 and passed on Saturday, September 12th, 2020. She was the wife of the late Ramond Chandler Sr.Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, 11 AM at Ocean Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Aiken, SC. There will be a walk-through at the funeral home on Wed. from 3 to 7 pm.