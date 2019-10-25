Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Cockrell "Millie" Griffin. View Sign Service Information Cole Funeral Home 1544 University Pkwy Aiken , SC 29801 (803)-648-7175 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Cole Funeral Home 1544 University Pkwy Aiken , SC 29801 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Cole Funeral Home 1544 University Pkwy Aiken , SC 29801 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred "Millie" Cockrell Griffin

Clinton - A celebration of life service for Mrs. Mildred "Millie" Cockrell Griffin will be held at Cole Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday October 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Rev. W. H. Bryant officiating. Interment will follow at the Holsenback Family Cemetery on W Frontage Rd Aiken, SC. Mrs. Griffin was the beloved wife of her first husband the late Walter G. Swindler Jr., her second husband the late Stanley Robert Fox, and her third husband the late George I. Griffin, and was the daughter of the late Mr. Edward Cockrell and the late Mrs. Edna Day Cockrell. Mrs. Griffin had lived most of her life in Aiken County. She was a member of the North Aiken Church of God. Mrs. Griffin spent at least 25 or more years as a Residential Manager for Aiken RV Park. She loved working there and had loved the people there. Her hobbies included flower gardening, high school football, and NASCAR racing. Her favorite racer was Jeff Gordon. Mrs. Griffin will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. Survivors include: 2 sons Edward (Marilyn) Swindler, Aiken, SC and Richard I. (Jennie) Griffin, Clinton, SC; 2 daughters Vicky (Hoyt) Gunter, Aiken, SC and Teresa (Gary) Miller, Aiken, SC; one brother William Cockrell Callison, SC; one sister Josiphine Bledsoe, Sumter, SC; 12 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild. Mrs. Griffin was preceded in death by: one son Steve Allen Swindler; one daughter Patricia Ann Kelley; two sisters Mary Francis Herrara and Nellie Ann Jeffrey; and one grandson Jeremy Kelley. A visitation with the family will take place one hour before the service at COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BYPASS) AIKEN, SC 29801 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at:

