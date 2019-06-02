Mildred Prout Cabbage
AIKEN - Mildred Prout Cabbage, 97, widow of Eugene Mark Cabbage, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at NHC Health Care, Mauldin, SC.
A native of Knoxville, TN, Mildred was a daughter of the late Joseph Samuel Wright Daniel and Effie Buell Brewer Daniel, and the youngest of 10 children! She was a homemaker and a member of South Aiken Baptist Church. She was first married to the late Robert A. Prout.
Survivors include her son, Steve Prout (Angie), Fountain Inn, SC; step-son, Gary Cabbage (Marsha), Seneca, SC; grandchildren, Lisa Gibbs (Elliott), Robyn Black (Thomas); great-grandson, Jonah Gibbs; step-grandchildren, Deede Edmondson (Robert), Brent Fields, Ginger Huber (Chris), and step-great-grandchiildren, Meredith Bean and Rob Edmondson.
The family will receive friends Wednesday morning, June 5th at 10 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home. The funeral service will be in the chapel at 11 o'clock with The Rev. Ben Reams officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to South Aiken Baptist Church,
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 2, 2019