Mildred Williams
Belvedere - Mrs. Mildred Eileen Williams, 85, of Belvedere, SC, wife of the late Marvin Williams, entered into rest on Saturday, November 28, 2020.
A lifelong area resident, she was a daughter of the late Henry Augustus Brush and the late Elma Cushman. She was a Homemaker and was a member of Clearwater First Baptist Church. Miss Mildred enjoyed coloring and working puzzles. More than anything however, she enjoyed being with her family, especially her grands.
In addition to her husband and parents, family members include her daughters and their husbands, Cheryl and Tracy Litchfield, North Augusta, SC, Terri and Timmy Fowler, Pelion, SC and the late Teresa Williamson, grandchildren, Mandee Fulton, Brandon Williamson, Jennie Corbett, Nicole Felty, Chad Litchfield, the late Angel Kimble and the late Donald William Carter, great-grandchildren, Alexis Fulton, Haley Fulton, McKenna Fulton, Samantha Kimble, Hunter Corbett, Trevor Corbett, Aidan Corbett, Gage Felty, Slate Litchfield and the late Christopher Kimble and great-great-grandchildren, Savannah Corbett, Jase Corbett and Ari Corbett.
A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020, in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The family sincerely appreciates the love and care shown to Miss Mildred and the family by the staff at National Health Care.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. (www.stjude.org
)
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com
to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family.