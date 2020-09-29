Minnie Rowlette Cushman
AIKEN - Mrs. Minnie Rowlette Cushman passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
Born on March 7, 1922, in Lexington, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late John D. Rowlette and Fannie Byrd Rowlette. She had resided in Aiken since 1954 and was a faithful employee of Palmetto Federal Bank for 35 years.
She was preceded in death by husband, Hasting Wyman Cushman Sr., and her son, Hasting (Wayne) Cushman Jr. and a grandson, Robert Shane Culbreath.
She is survived by her daughter, Jenny Lind (Dave) McRae, daughter-in-law, Leslie Cushman, grandson, John (Michelle) Culbreath, granddaughter, Erin (Ches) Jones, grandson, Michael Cushman and five great grandchildren, Caroline Culbreath, Ethan Jones, Emma and Caitlyn Jones, and Dorian Cushman.
Minnie requested that her body be donated to Augusta University.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
, 950 Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Friends may call at the Shellhouse Rivers Funeral Home at 715 Pine Log Road, Aiken on Thursday October 1, 2020 from 6-8 PM to celebrate her life.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME,
715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC