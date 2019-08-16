Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miriam "Pete" Hall. View Sign Service Information Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-663-3131 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 View Map Interment Following Services Langley Cemetery Interment Following Services Langley Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Gloverville - Miriam "Pete" F. Hall, age 83, wife of the late Ray Hall, entered into rest on Wednesday August 14th, 2019 at her residence in Gloverville, SC. She is survived by her son, Dwight (Susan) Hall; daughter, Lynn Mosley; daughter in law, Kim Hall; grandchildren, Tim Hall, Tony Hall, Arlene Flippin, Alison Blanton, Richard Hall, Kristian Glover; great grandchildren Courtney Pettis, Paige Lain, Carson Flippin, Elizabeth Blanton, Madison Hall, Savannah Hall, Lane Hall, Jaxson McKenzie; one great great grandchild, Zoey Pettis; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, Walter Ford and Ida Silvey; sons, Charles Hall, Timothy Hall, Sr.; daughter, Angela Hall; sister, Jeanette Booth; granddaughter, Dana Pettis Lain. Ms. Hall was a longtime member of the Langley Pentecostal Holiness Church and retired from Graniteville Company with the Hickman Division. In her younger years, she enjoyed singing in the church choir, teaching the children's Sunday School Class, cooking for family and friends, camping, gardening, reading, the beach, fishing and her word search books. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched in her time here on earth. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday August 17th, 2019 at 12pm in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home with the Rev. Gene Brown officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Langley Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be: Joey Huckabee, Tim Hall, Tony Hall, Richard Hall, Troy Blanton and Melvin Flippin. The family would like to extend a thanks to Trinity Home Health and Trinity Hospice for their compassionate care. Also, a special thanks to the Counsel of Aging and Our Lady of The Valley Catholic Church "for the love you've shown to our mother". Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at



Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 16, 2019

