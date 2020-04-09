|
|
Mitchell O'Neal Glover, III
Aiken - Entered into rest Tuesday April 7, 2020 peacefully at his residence, Mr. Mitchell O'Neal Glover, III age 74. He was born in Augusta, GA and had made Aiken County his home all his life. Mr. Glover was the husband of 50 years to Mrs. Judy Moseley Glover, Aiken and a son of the late Mr. Mitchell O. Glover, Jr. and the late Mrs. Elcy Mertins Glover.
Mr. Glover was a 1976 graduate of the Baptist College of Charleston with a BS degree in History and Bible. He retired in 2002 after 25 years of service with Kimberly Clark. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served in the U.S. Air Force. Mr. Glover was an active member of Levels Baptist Church and was an active Deacon there for many years. He enjoyed outdoor activities such as fishing, hunting, and a round of golf every now and then.
Additional survivors include one daughter, Amy Glover (Will) Herndon, Mt. Pleasant, SC; one son, Dr. Mitchell O'Neal (Dr. Christina) Glover, IV Madison, MS; four grandchildren, Anne Rollins Herndon, Blanton Herndon, Mitchell O'Neal Glover, V, and Evelyn Glover. Mr. Glover was predeceased by one grand child, Charlotte Glover.
In lieu of flowers the family has suggested that memorials be made to Levels Baptist Church, 2456 Levels Church Road, Aiken, SC 29801. Due to the health concerns with COVID-19 a private graveside service will be held at Levels Baptist Church with Rev. Clint Bartlett officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 15, 2020