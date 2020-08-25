Moreland T. Long

Aiken - Mr. Moreland T. Long, age 53, son of Jimmy and Thelma Patten Long, of 1351 Hampton Ave, NW passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones.

Graveside services will be held 11 AM Wednesday at Pine Lawn Memorial Gardens, corner of Florence St and Hampton Ave.

He leaves to cherish many memories: two daughters, Tronisha Sullivan and Kiara Sullivan; one son, Jamard T. Long; his parents; four sisters, Myrtis D. Jones (Louis), Mary L. Long (Longtime friend, Lenwood Willilams), Lisa M. Smith (Alex), and Arlene T. Gilchrist (Leroy); two grandchildren, many other relatives and loving friends.

Friends may call the residence or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St., SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649 6123 on Tuesday from 4-6 PM.



