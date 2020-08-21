Morgan Douthitt
Aiken - Miss Morgan Danielle Douthitt, 18, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
Many hearts are broken as Heaven has gained a special angel in the passing of Morgan Danielle Douthitt. Morgan was a lifelong resident of Aiken, and student at South Aiken High School. Her sweet, fun spirit will remain in our hearts forever. She had an infectious smile and love for adventure and never met a stranger. She had abundance of friends and family who loved her so much and will miss her dearly. She would light up any room that she entered and it will continue to shine in our memories forever.
Morgan is survived by her mother, Melanie (fiancee Matthew Sapp) Lirley, Aiken; father, Daniel Douthitt, Lafayette, Indiana; brother, Reece Leopard; sister, Skylar Meads; maternal grandparents, Stanley N. (Cille) Hay, Jr., Aiken, and Susan J. Hay, Aiken; paternal grandmother, Genee Douthitt, Aiken; aunts and uncles, Stanley N. (Deana) Hay, III, Aiken, Kimberly Hay(Scott) Brinson, Aiken, and Daryl Douthitt; cousins, Tanner and Ashlyn Hay, and Coleman, Logan and Dylan Brinson.
She was preceded in death by her Dad, Paul Joe Lirley.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM, and the Celebration of Life will follow at 3:00 PM Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Cedar Creek Church with Pastor Phillip Lee officiating.
Pallbearers will be Reece Leopard, Coleman Brinson, Dylan Brinson, Tanner Hay, Jeramiah Kiser, Cole Groover, Jack Groover, Noah Rodriguez.
Honorary pallbearer will be Mackenzie Larochelle.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to National Foundation for Teen Safe Driving, NFTSD.org
or the Aiken SPCA in memory of Morgan Douthitt.
