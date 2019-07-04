Morris Maxey
AIKEN - Mr. Morris Fraser Maxey, 62, beloved husband of Deborah Lee Cato Maxey, victoriously stepped into the presence of the Lord, July 2, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Graveside funeral services with military honors will be held 10:00 AM Friday, July 5, 2019 at Southlawn Cemetery with The Rev. Dr. FredW. Andrea III officiating.
In addition to his wife, Morris is survived by a daughter, Rachel Maxey, Augusta, GA; two sons, Douglas Hale Gagne and John Marshall "Mark" (India) Maxey III, Aiken; son-in-law, Matt Johnson, Aiken; four grandchildren, Ryliegh Maxey, Kera Johnson, Hunter Johnson and Logan Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Marshall and Carolyn Sophie Fraser Maxey and a sister, Marsha Maxey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to , https://www.stjude.org/.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 4, 2019