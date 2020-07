Or Copy this URL to Share

Muriel L. Caiado

Aiken - Muriel L. Caiado, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Mary Help of Christians, 138 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801.



