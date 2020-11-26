Myra Kleckner Caldwell
Aiken - Myra Kleckner Caldwell, age 83, of Aiken, South Carolina, died November 22, 2020.
She was a devoted wife and relished her family life with her daughters and grandchildren. She looked forward to activities and time spent with the family, especially family lunches on Sunday afternoons. A loving and caring mother and grandmother, she was always willing to lend a helping hand with schoolwork, and often said that she graduated from middle school at least six or seven times. When not in the kitchen or watching others cook on the television, she could be found painting, sewing, crafting or preparing a craft project to be performed by her grandchildren. She passed from complications associated with COVID-19. Please remember to wear a mask, keep social distancing, and wash your hands often.
Myra was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 40 years.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Ruth Nave, of Aiken, Esther Yaun of Warrenville, Martha Thompson (Rick) of Augusta, and Rebecca Marigliano (John) of Greenville; her grandchildren, Emily & Amanda Yaun, Kaley Nave, Nate & Marina Thompson, and CS & Gabriel Marigliano; and her sister, Irma Anderson of Dunedin, FL.
A private funeral service will be conducted Saturday, November 28 at George Funeral Home with Martha Ebel officiating. Burial to follow at Southlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Salvation Army.
