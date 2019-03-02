Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrna Boone Shuford. View Sign



AFTON, TN - Myrna Boone Shuford, 78, of Afton, TN went home to be with the Lord Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Yancey County, she was a daughter of the late Charles Leonard and Nell Ray Boone, and the wife of Jerry D. Shuford who died in 2007. She was also preceded in death by a son: Timothy Dean Shuford. Myrna retired from the Savannah River Site in 1999 in Aiken, SC. After her retirement she and Jerry moved to Burnsville where they lived until his death. She later met and married Ernest Hilemon and moved to Tennessee.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a daughter: Kim Lasseter and husband, Jay; a grandson: Matthew Bryant, both of Macon, GA; 3 brothers: Russell Boone of Granite Falls, Sam Boone and wife, Lynn, of Locust Grove, GA and Charlie Boone of Roswell, GA.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3PM Saturday in the Chapel of Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home. Rev. Ricky Ray will officiate.

The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.

