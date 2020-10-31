1/
Myrtis Lott
Myrtis Tudy Lott
Augusta, GA - Ms. Myrtis Tudy Lott, 67, of 1945 15th St, entered into rest October 29, 2020 at the Augusta University Medical Center. Funeral services will be 12 noon Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Henry Curry officiating. Interment will be in the Old Rosemary Baptist Church Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be observed.
Survivors include two sons, Jamar Lott and Cory Lott; two sisters, Debra Bush and Rosetta Terry; two brothers, Elton Lott Sr and Leon (Richard Dean) Lott; 3 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Family and friends may call the residence of her sister, Debra Bush, 217 Scott Simmons Circle, Montmorenci.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
www.glbrightharpmortuary.com

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Funeral service
12:00 PM
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
