Myrtle A. Knoepfle
AIKEN - MYRTLE ANN KNOEPFLE, 80, beloved wife of Leo W. Knoepfle, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
A native of Herreid, SD, Myrtle was a daughter of the late Alvin and Ida Fischer Bauer. She was educated in Herreid schools. She was a homemaker and had lived in Aiken since 2004. She loved her flowers and cooking.
Surviving, in addition to her husband Leo, include her sons, Randy Knoepfle (Joan), Cape Canaveral, FL, Craig Knoepfle (Anita), Aiken, SC; sister, Arlene Kerher, Aberdeen, SD; brothers, Alton Bauer (Gladys), Herreid, SD, Lonnie Bauer (Cynthia), Selby, SD; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
There will be no service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America (lcfamerica.org).
