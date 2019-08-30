Myrtle Harrison Foster
Aiken - MYRTLE HARRISON FOSTER, 87, widow of Russell Edwin Foster, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at her daughter's residence in North Augusta.
A native of Whitmire, SC, Myrtle was a daughter of the late Ralph and Lucy Flynn Harrison. She lived in Aiken since 1961 and retired as manager of Vital Records at the Aiken County Health Department. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Lynn Jackson (Ed), North Augusta; granddaughter, Lyndsey Jackson, North Augusta; sister, Dalma Trammell, Whitmire, SC; brother, Manuel Harrison, Whitmire, SC.
The family will receive friends Saturday morning, August 31th begining at 10 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home in Aiken. The funeral service will follow at 11 o'clock. Interment will be at 3 o'clock in the afternoon in Whitmire Cemetery, Whitmire, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Memorial Baptist Church, 3100 Vaucluse Rd., Aiken, SC 29801.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www,shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 30, 2019