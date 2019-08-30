Myrtle Harrison Foster

Service Information
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC
29803
(803)-641-4401
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Whitmire Cemetery
Whitmire, SC
View Map
Obituary
Myrtle Harrison Foster
Aiken - MYRTLE HARRISON FOSTER, 87, widow of Russell Edwin Foster, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at her daughter's residence in North Augusta.
A native of Whitmire, SC, Myrtle was a daughter of the late Ralph and Lucy Flynn Harrison. She lived in Aiken since 1961 and retired as manager of Vital Records at the Aiken County Health Department. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Lynn Jackson (Ed), North Augusta; granddaughter, Lyndsey Jackson, North Augusta; sister, Dalma Trammell, Whitmire, SC; brother, Manuel Harrison, Whitmire, SC.
The family will receive friends Saturday morning, August 31th begining at 10 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home in Aiken. The funeral service will follow at 11 o'clock. Interment will be at 3 o'clock in the afternoon in Whitmire Cemetery, Whitmire, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Memorial Baptist Church, 3100 Vaucluse Rd., Aiken, SC 29801.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 30, 2019
