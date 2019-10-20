Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrtle Marjorie Brantley. View Sign Service Information Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home 3321 Glynn Ave Brunswick , GA 31520 (912)-265-3636 Visitation 2:00 PM Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home 3321 Glynn Ave Brunswick , GA 31520 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home 3321 Glynn Ave Brunswick , GA 31520 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Myrtle Marjorie Joyner-Brantley-Beckum-Hutcheson, 96, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at her residence in Brunswick, Georgia. She is survived by her son, Dale Hiram Brantley, Marjorie Ruth Brantley, Rachel Patricia Brantley-Welty (Karson), Dorothy Grace Brantley, Leif Brantley Welty, Lily Welty, and Willoughby Welty, all of Aiken, SC; Donna Patrice Sosby (Warren) & family of Taccoa, GA, and Rachel Dawn Farina (Michael) & family of Orlando, FL; Warnie Monroe Hutcheson & family, the Thomas Beckum family, her brother Charles Joyner & family of Lake Charles, TX, and numerous other descendants and friends.

Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, GA

October 21st - private graveside service @ 2 PM.

Momma wanted to be buried next to my brother David Watson Brantley (Vietnam, 1968) in Palmetto Cemetery in Brunswick.

October 21st - Visitation at Edo 6 PM - 8 PM+.

This is customary in the area, and it should be light-hearted and friendly. There will be family photos and music by Alan Jackson. This is for everyone in Brunswick, or anywhere else, who knew Momma. The CNAs who helped take care of Mom during the past two years will be honorary pallbearers, and they deserve a lot of gratitude and respect: Roberta Jackson, DeeAnna Finleyson, Pamela Fuller, and Barbara Cambell.

October 22nd - Memorial at Edo Miller @ 2 PM.

This is a service in her church conducted by her preacher, Nathan

Dear Daughters,

It is time to bury my Mother, your fraternal grandmother. We (Mom & I) have been at peace about all of this for at least two years, saying goodbye every three weeks and having fun together in her last days, she had so many wonderful stories (I recorded some), and it was a privilege to help her (and stepdad), as she helped me when I was a helpless infant, an awkward child, a rebellious teenager, and a belligerent young adult. Somehow, she always seemed to know what was really going on, even when it surprised or irritated me, just part of being my mom, I guess. Please, always, love, respect, and listen to your mother. What you do after that is your business.

I love you, Dad

