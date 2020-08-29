Myrtle Matlock Beard
Aiken - Graveside Services for Ms. Myrtle Matlock Beard, 100, who entered into rest Thursday, August 27, 2020, at her residence at Hitchcock Place in Aiken will be conducted Sunday at 2 o'clock in Jackson Memorial Park, Jackson, SC. Rev. Michael D. Riddle officiating.
Born in the little railroad community of Skinface between Ellenton and Cowden (Jackson) on February 22, 1920, she was the daughter of William Daniel Matlock and Lillie Fennel Matlock. She relocated to Jackson in 1951 where she lived until her move to Aiken in 2014. She retired from the Aiken County School District as Cafeteria Manager for Jackson and Silver Bluff High School. Ms. Beard was a charter member of First Christian Church, Jackson SC. She was predeceased by her husband Clemmons Beard; her parents; brothers Dick, John and Bill Matlock, and her great grandson J.P. Mumford.
She leaves to cherish her memory her two sons William Curtis Beard (Shelvia), Aiken, Clemmons C. "Buster" Beard Sr (Jean), Jackson; five grandchildren Cheryl Hainich (Tomas), Wadmalaw Island SC, Alisa Burrell (Richard), Aiken, Rhonda Mumford, Jackson, Clemmons Clarence Beard Jr (Holly),Columbia SC and Heath Woodward (April), Lilburn GA; seven great grandchildren John Anderson (Phyllis), Allison Willis (Matthew), Nolan Mumford, Chad Burrell, Glavin Pryor, Rhett Casey (Shannon) and Chloe Woodward.
Pallbearers will be Clarence Beard, Richard Burrell, Tomas Hainich, John Anderson, Chad Burrell and Matthew Willis.
The family gratefully acknowledges and appreciates the loving care she received from the staff at Hitchcock Place, Agape Hospice and Fox Rehab.
Posey Funeral Director of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.POSEYCARES.com www.POSEYCARES.com