Myrtle Maurine Canepa, age 96, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020.
Mrs. Canepa was born January 8, 1924 on a farm in Walters, Oklahoma. She was a resident of Aiken, SC since 1972. Mrs. Canepa was an avid Atlanta Braves fan.
Mrs. Canepa was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Elver Canepa; a son, James Donald Canepa Sr.; and a grandson, James Donald Canepa Jr.
Survivors include three grandchildren, Thomas Elver Canepa (Maria), Lydia C. Emerson (Thomas), and Tony Cooper (Lynn); twelve grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Aiken Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be directed to CanHope Cancer Research or the Aiken Heart Board.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be
left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com