Myrtle Maurine Canepa
1924 - 2020
Myrtle Maurine Canepa, age 96, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020.
Mrs. Canepa was born January 8, 1924 on a farm in Walters, Oklahoma. She was a resident of Aiken, SC since 1972. Mrs. Canepa was an avid Atlanta Braves fan.
Mrs. Canepa was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Elver Canepa; a son, James Donald Canepa Sr.; and a grandson, James Donald Canepa Jr.
Survivors include three grandchildren, Thomas Elver Canepa (Maria), Lydia C. Emerson (Thomas), and Tony Cooper (Lynn); twelve grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Aiken Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be directed to CanHope Cancer Research or the Aiken Heart Board.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be
left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com

Published in The Aiken Standard on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Aiken Memorial Gardens Mausoleum
