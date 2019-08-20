Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrtle Mills. View Sign Service Information Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-663-3131 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 View Map Interment Following Services Aiken Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

Myrtle Mills

Graniteville - Myrtle Jean Grice Mills, age 88 of Graniteville, wife of the late James Ben Mills, went home to be with the Lord of Saturday August 17th, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Mark (Deborah) Mills, James Gary (Tammy) Mills; daughter, Glenda Mills Turner, Cynthia Mills (Bub) Merritt; brother, Thomas Grice; and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her husband she is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Marie Allewine Grice; daughter, Collette Cook; and eight siblings. Ms. Mills was a longtime member of the Aiken Congregational Holiness Church and was of the Holiness faith. We know that she is now home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, but will be greatly missed by all whose lives she impacted in her time here on earth. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday August 21st, 2019 in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home at 3pm with Rev. Jeffrey Taylor officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Aiken Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be: Jeff Grice, Chad Taylor, Camden Taylor, Lawyne Wood, Ed Grice and Todd Grice. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at



