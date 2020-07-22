1/1
Nadine Keel Gregory
1920 - 2020
AIKEN - Graveside services for Nadine Keel Gregory, age 99, who entered into rest July 21, 2020 at Pepper Hill Nursing & rehab, will be Thursday morning at 11:00 a.m. in Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Gregory was born October 8, 1920 in Langley, SC. She retired from Regal Textile. She was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Everett (Linda) Gregory; daughter-in-law, Lynn Gregory; grandson, Keith (Suzanne) Gregory; four great-grandchildren, Heather Gregory, Paul Gregory, Neely Gregory, and Kinsley Gregory; and five great-great-grandchildren, Peyton Gregory, Hayden Gregory, Skylar Gregory, Kayleen Gregory, and Olivia Gregory.
Mrs. Gregory was predeceased by her husband, Otto Gregory; a son, Earl Gregory, and a grandson, Mike Gregory.
Memorials may be made to Light House Baptist Church, 2094 Columbia Hwy., N., Aiken, SC 29805 or The American Cancer Society.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be
left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com


Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 22 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery
