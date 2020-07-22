Nadine Keel Gregory
AIKEN - Graveside services for Nadine Keel Gregory, age 99, who entered into rest July 21, 2020 at Pepper Hill Nursing & rehab, will be Thursday morning at 11:00 a.m. in Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Gregory was born October 8, 1920 in Langley, SC. She retired from Regal Textile. She was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Everett (Linda) Gregory; daughter-in-law, Lynn Gregory; grandson, Keith (Suzanne) Gregory; four great-grandchildren, Heather Gregory, Paul Gregory, Neely Gregory, and Kinsley Gregory; and five great-great-grandchildren, Peyton Gregory, Hayden Gregory, Skylar Gregory, Kayleen Gregory, and Olivia Gregory.
Mrs. Gregory was predeceased by her husband, Otto Gregory; a son, Earl Gregory, and a grandson, Mike Gregory.
Memorials may be made to Light House Baptist Church, 2094 Columbia Hwy., N., Aiken, SC 29805 or The American Cancer Society
.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
