Nancy Alice Newbern Vernon
AIKEN - Mrs. Nancy Alice Newbern Vernon, 92, died Friday, September 25, 2020 at Benton House of Aiken. A private service for family will be held at 2:00 PM Friday at St. Johns United Methodist Church with the Reverend Butch Blackwell officiating.
Mrs. Vernon was born in Memphis, TN, the daughter of the late Ernest Polk and Christine Conner Newbern. She moved to Aiken in 1964 with her late husband, William Riley "Bill" Vernon, to open Bill Vernon Chevrolet. As a faithful member of St. John's Methodist Church, Mrs. Vernon taught Sunday School, was involved with various committees, events and groups and loved attending the midnight candlelight Christmas Eve service. She was a member of the Aiken Women's Heart Board, the Garden Club of Aiken, Houndslake Country Club, the Red Hat Society and the Town and Country Club of Aiken. She loved traveling, swimming, playing tennis, golf and bridge, but what she loved most was entertaining and spending time with friends and family. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all.
Survivors include her three children, daughter Cathy (Pat) Scott, Aiken; two sons, Riley (Carroll) Vernon, Waynesville, NC, Russ Vernon, Aiken; six grandchildren, Lisa Vernon Davis, Allison Vernon Francis, Michelle Scott Swain, James Christopher Scott, Christine Porter Vernon and John Russell Vernon; and six great grandchildren.
After battling cancer four times and dementia, in lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society
or the Alzheimer's Association
.