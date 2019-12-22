|
|
Nancy Bennett
AIKEN - Nancy Gail Bennett
November 12, 1952 - December 4, 2019
Nancy was born in Pueblo, Colorado to Ruby Dell Plunkett and Harry Lux Bennett. She settled in Aiken in 2007 having lived in Houston and Seattle. She retired from Southwest Airlines and loved to travel the globe, her favorite destinations being Prague and Paris. She was a talented artist and enjoyed working with fused glass and collecting art and furniture.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Michael Housman; beloved granddaughter, Lillian Grace Reeves; step-daughters Lindsey (Noah) Reeves and Lauren Housman; sister, Carole Hart and her daughter Pam (Tony) Oden; cousins, Sallie Howard and Bennie (Sharon) Pumphrey; her fur-babies, Tony, Ellie Mae, and Cairo; numerous cousins and a host of dear friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Tommy Bennett; and her dear cousin, Lila Hunter.
Nancy's family would like to express deepest gratitude to her caretakers during her illness: Jordan Reeves; Kristina Parsons; Betty Wright; Sam Greene; Ellen Miles and the staff of Hands of Life Home Care; and the staff at Alliance Hospice of North Augusta. They express thanks to Dr. John C. Morgan and Dr. Julie Kurek at Augusta University Neurology.
Services will be private. If so desired, donations in Nancy's memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Dec. 22, 2019