Nancy Brillon Santos
Aiken - Mrs. Nancy Brillon Santos age 68 entered into eternal rest peacefully at her residence Monday July 22, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was born in New Bedford, MA and grew up in Fairhaven, MA. Mrs. Santos was the beloved wife of 25 years to Mr. Stephen Anthony Santos, Aiken, SC and a daughter of the late Mr. George Brillon and Madeline Raffa Brillon. Nancy worked as a private secretary for most of her working career at St. Luke's Hospital. She retired to Aiken in 2005, where she voluntered at the Friends of the Aiken County Animal Shelter (FOTAS). Her passion was taking care of animals. She fostered many dogs as well as looking after farm animals, especially horses, which she loved very much. Her two special horses were Topper and Gator. Nancy was a communicant of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Aiken. Additional survivors include one daughter Shauna Beth (Michael) Cotton, Aiken; one brother, Theodore Brillon, Rochester, MA. Nancy was predeceased by one son, Daniel Stephen Santos. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to FOTAS, P.O. Box 2207, Aiken, SC, 29802 or at www.fotasaiken.org. Services will be private. A visitation with the family will be held 6-8 PM Saturday July 27, 2019 at COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY, (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at:
www.colefuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 26, 2019