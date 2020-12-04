1/1
Nancy Carr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Carr
AIKEN - Nancy Farmer Carr, age 74, of Aiken, S.C., wife of the late Bill Carr and daughter of the the late Robert W. Farmer and the late Leona Key Farmer, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She is survived by sons, Robert Ray (Yvonne) Hudson and Joel Stephen (Sherry) Sanders; a sister, Gerry Farmer (Bobby) Hydrick; grandchildren, Devon (fiancee' Shelby) Hudson, Chase (Caitlin) Hudson and Mary Catherine Sanders; great grandchildren, Keagan and Oaklyn Hudson. She was born in Aiken County, S.C. She was of the Methodist Faith. She was a 1964 Graduate of Leavelle McCampbell High School in Graniteville, S. C. She was a member of the Graniteville Leisure Club. During her working years, she was an Administrative Assistant for Bechtel. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister who shall be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched during her lifetime. A service, celebrating her life, will be held in the Chapel of Napier Funeral Home on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 3:00 PM with Rev. Alan Quarles officiating. The interment will follow at the Warrenville Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Memorials, in her honor, may be made to the SPCA Albrecht Center Thrift Store, 1589 Whiskey Rd., Aiken, S.C. 29803. Napier Funeral Home, 315 Main Street. Graniteville SC, 29829 is in charge of all arrangements. You may sign the guest registry at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
Send Flowers
DEC
6
Service
03:00 PM
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
Send Flowers
DEC
6
Interment
Warrenville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville Napier Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved