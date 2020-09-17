1/2
Nancy Carter Beard
Nancy Carter Beard
Aiken - Nancy Carter Beard, age 85, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020.
Mrs. Beard was born March 17, 1935 in Aiken, SC to the late Reuben Monroe Carter and the late Mary Alice Youngblood Carter. She was a life-long resident of Aiken. She grew up, attended school, and was a life-long member of Redd's Branch Baptist Church. Mrs. Beard was dedicated to Christ, her family, and community.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Beard was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin R. Beard; and a brother, Jack R. Carter.
Survivors include two daughters, Marsha M. Beard and Marlene B. Reed, both of Aiken, SC and a granddaughter, Brianna H. Henry.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at Redd's Branch Baptist Church Cemetery. Chaplain Dexter Lambert will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Sep. 17 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
