Nancy Ellen Rosenberger
Aiken - NANCY ELLEN ROSENBERGER, 67, beloved wife of William F. Rosenberger died suddenly Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at her residence.
A native of New York City, Nancy was a daughter of the late Edward and Laura Hammer Compel. She was a retired retail executive. She and Bill moved to Cedar Creek 11 years ago from New Hampshire. Nancy was an animal lover, top-notch crossword solver and was known for her New York City wit.
In addition to her husband, Bill, she is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Allen Fila of Medford, NY.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Friends of the Animal Shelter (fotasaiken.org
).
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME,
715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com