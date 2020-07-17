1/1
Nancy Ellen Rosenberger
Nancy Ellen Rosenberger
Aiken - NANCY ELLEN ROSENBERGER, 67, beloved wife of William F. Rosenberger died suddenly Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at her residence.
A native of New York City, Nancy was a daughter of the late Edward and Laura Hammer Compel. She was a retired retail executive. She and Bill moved to Cedar Creek 11 years ago from New Hampshire. Nancy was an animal lover, top-notch crossword solver and was known for her New York City wit.
In addition to her husband, Bill, she is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Allen Fila of Medford, NY.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Friends of the Animal Shelter (fotasaiken.org).
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 17 to Jul. 29, 2020.
