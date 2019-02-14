Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Gainey. View Sign



TATUM - Nancy Allen Gainey, 69, passed away peacefully at home on February 11th, 2019.

She was the widow of Donnie Ray Gainey and the daughter of William Ross Allen and Virginia Norton Allen.

She was employed for 25 years at Aiken Regional Hospital as a pathology transcriptionist and later as a medical transcriptionist at home.

Survivors include a daughter, Tonya Renae White of Graniteville, SC; two grandchildren, LeMichael White and Alyssa White; sisters, Margaret Love of Tatum, SC and Peggy Luther (Terry) of Greenville, SC; niece, Lisa Chastain (JR); and nephew, Keith Norris of Travelers Rest, SC.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Rogers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm just prior to the service. A private burial will take place on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at South Lawn Cemetery in Aiken, SC.

Mrs. Gainey was predeceased in death by her husband and parents listed above; niece, Kimberly Love; and nephew, Kenneth Love.

Memorials may be made to Scotland Regional Hospice, 610 Lauchwood Drive, Laurinburg, NC 28352.

