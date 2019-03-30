Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy L. Wheaton. View Sign

Nancy L. Wheaton

AIKEN - Nancy L. Wheaton, age 73, passed with peace and grace on Friday, March 29, 2019, following a brief illness. Nancy was born June 4, 1945 in Charleston, SC to the late Eugene Leroy Leopold Sr. and the late Eugenia Anderson Leopold Gruber. She had made Aiken, SC her home for the past forty-five years, having previously lived in Charleston, SC and Denmark, SC. She retired after thirty-five years from Lyon Croft Weeks and Hunter Insurance / Huston-Etherredge Insurance Company. Nancy loved to watch golf and was an avid Clemson Tigers fan.

Survivors include her brother Eugene Leroy "Roy" Leopold Jr. (Catherine), Isle of Palms, SC; nieces and nephew, Julie A. DeStefano (Bill), Lance E. Leopold (Erin), Lisa D. Leopold; Special Friends, Cindy and Steve Kienzle and Mary Mulvihill; Loving pet, Abby; and Beloved Friends and neighbors of Hartford Court.

Friends may call this Sunday afternoon from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at George Funeral Home in downtown Aiken. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 PM Monday, April 1, 2019 at the old historic St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Park Ave., Aiken, SC with The Very Rev. Gregory Wilson as celebrant. Final prayers and commendation will be at 1:30 PM Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens, Mt. Pleasant, SC.

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

