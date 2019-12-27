|
|
Nancy Whitney Bebb
AIKEN - Nancy Whitney Bebb, age 84, passed away Christmas Day, December 25, 2019.
Mrs. Bebb was born March 17, 1935 in Amsterdam, NY to the late Howard Whitney Hoffman and Eleanor Riggs Hoffman. She had made Aiken, SC her home since 1990. She worked with Mead Hall Episcopal School for many years as a school nurse and teacher's assistance. Mrs. Bebb had a profound love for all children. She, along with her late husband, Warren Bebb, owned and operated Ticket to Travel in The Alley of Aiken, SC. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Aiken and a volunteer for both ACTS and Meals on Wheels.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bebb was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Warren David Bebb; two daughters, Mary Elizabeth (Iannotti) Schumann and Cynthia Ann (Iannotti) Hardcastle; and brother-in-law Garrett Degroff.
Survivors include her children, Robert Iannotti (Lisa), David Iannotti (Penny), Joseph Iannotti, and Christopher Bebb (Tina); a sister, Anne Degroff; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a step-son, John Bebb (Laurie); and two step-daughters, Leslie Lanzi (Luigi), and Nancy Rad.
The family will receive friends beginning Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church, Aiken, SC with a memorial service being held at 11:00 AM at the same location.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the ()
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020