AIKEN - The Reverend Thurmond O'Neil Flowers, 70, husband of Patsy McMichael Flowers passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
In addition to his wife, Neil is survived by his son Christopher Scott Flowers, daughter in law Summer Muzika Flowers, grandson Bennett O'Neil Flowers, and granddaughter Carly Ann Flowers. Also his sisters and brother, Genelle F. Eadie, Jean F. Bradshaw, and Ronald E. Flowers (Donna) and brother in law John C. McMichael (Nancy), and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends.
A celebration of Neil's life will be Saturday, April 13 at St. John's United Methodist Church, Aiken, S.C. at 2:00. A visitation will follow in the St. John's gymnasium.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Give Kids the World, Kissimmee, Florida or to Salkehatchie Summer Service, the S.C. United Methodist Church.
