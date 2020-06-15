Nell Clark BartonAIKEN - Entered into rest Friday June 12, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Ms. Nell Clark Barton age 78. Ms. Barton was a native and a life long resident of Aiken County and a daughter of the late Mr. Hyman Oscar Clark and the late Mrs. LaNelle Dorn Clark. She retired in 2007 after 25 years of service with FMC (BAE Systems) where she was a plant manager secretary. She loved working in the yard when she was able to, travelling, and going to the beach. Ms. Barton was a member of Redd's Branch Baptist Church. Survivors include: one son Chuck Barton, Aiken; one daughter Beth (Mike) Taylor, Aiken; one granddaughter Lisa (Shane) Pittman, West Columbia; and two great grandchildren Gracyn and Chase Pittman. She was preceded in death by one daughter Melissa Anne Barton. Her family wishes to thank all family, friends, Harbor Chase employees, Harbor Chase residents (and their families), and Regency Hospice who visited with, cared for, and prayed over her for the past year. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested that memorials be make to Redd's Branch Baptist Church, 390 Redds Branch Road, Aiken, SC 29801. A private family service was held at Cole Funeral Home Chapel, and a private interment will be held at Redd's Branch Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Beth Taylor. COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PKWY (118 BYPASS) AIKEN, SC 29801 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at: