Nell Clark Barton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nell Clark Barton
AIKEN - Entered into rest Friday June 12, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Ms. Nell Clark Barton age 78. Ms. Barton was a native and a life long resident of Aiken County and a daughter of the late Mr. Hyman Oscar Clark and the late Mrs. LaNelle Dorn Clark. She retired in 2007 after 25 years of service with FMC (BAE Systems) where she was a plant manager secretary. She loved working in the yard when she was able to, travelling, and going to the beach. Ms. Barton was a member of Redd's Branch Baptist Church. Survivors include: one son Chuck Barton, Aiken; one daughter Beth (Mike) Taylor, Aiken; one granddaughter Lisa (Shane) Pittman, West Columbia; and two great grandchildren Gracyn and Chase Pittman. She was preceded in death by one daughter Melissa Anne Barton. Her family wishes to thank all family, friends, Harbor Chase employees, Harbor Chase residents (and their families), and Regency Hospice who visited with, cared for, and prayed over her for the past year. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested that memorials be make to Redd's Branch Baptist Church, 390 Redds Branch Road, Aiken, SC 29801. A private family service was held at Cole Funeral Home Chapel, and a private interment will be held at Redd's Branch Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Beth Taylor. COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PKWY (118 BYPASS) AIKEN, SC 29801 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at:
www.colefuneralhomeinc.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 15 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cole Funeral Home
1544 University Pkwy
Aiken, SC 29801
803-648-7175
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved