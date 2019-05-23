Nikolai Paul DeFeo
AIKEN - Nikolai Paul DeFeo, age 22, died Monday, May 20, 2019.
Nikolai (Nick) was born June 9, 1996 in Kazakhstan and was the beloved oldest son of Mary-Ellen Noone and Anthony F. DeFeo. Additionally, he is survived by his siblings, April, Jack, and Igor DeFeo; his maternal grandparents, Paul and Karen Noone; his paternal grandfather, Francis DeFeo; and an aunt, Cheri Tetreault.
Nikolai recently graduated with honors from The University of South Carolina with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He loved dogs and will be remembered for being an intelligent and hard-working young man. He will also be remembered for his love for his brothers and sister.
A Requiem Mass well be celebrated at 11 AM Friday, May 24, 2019 at the old historic St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Park Ave., with The Very Rev. Gregory Wilson as celebrant. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 23, 2019